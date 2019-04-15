In Tunisia, Taxi drivers protest 5th petrol price hike in one year

Taxi drivers in Tunisia went on strike on Monday, blocking several roads and disrupting traffic to protest an increase in fuel prices.

Taxis blocked roads and bridges in Tunis, as well as roads connecting the capital to northern cities.

The union representing taxi drivers called for the strike to protest the government’s measure to increase the price of fuel by 4 per cent earlier this month.

The government said the increase, the fifth since 2018, came due to a weaker national currency and a decline in financial resources.

Tunisia has struggled with an economic slowdown, public unrest triggered by the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Zine Abidine Ben Ali, and ensuing attacks by militant insurgents.

The country has been under pressure from international lenders, mainly the International Monetary Fund, to take drastic measures to revamp its economy.