Inauguration: Obi advises Buhari, 29 new governors

By Francis Onyeukwu The vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 29 state governors sworn-in on Wednesday to increase tempo of development in Nigeria.

Obi gave the advice in a press release signed by his Media Officer, Mr Val Obienyem while commemorating 20 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Obi, in the statement urged the newly sworn-in chief executives to hit the ground running immediately to accelerate activities that would position the nation on a path of all sector growth.

“Do not allow the ecstasies of your elevation to becloud your sense of purpose,” he said.

Obi described their swearing in as `historic’, adding that it coincided with 20 years the nation had practiced uninterrupted democracy.

He reminded them that they were saddled with the task of repairing the chequered democracy, which according to him was now going through a tough time.

In his words: “How you start will define how you will continue and probably end,” obi said.

He appealed to the president and governors to use the event to reflect about the country, about the life of service and about the condition of Nigeria. Obi said that upon reflection, he was sure they would realise that they had a lot of work to do in different aspects.

“You are embarking on a serious journey. Our country is today negative in all indices of development.

“Our power sector, security, health sector are crying for regeneration.

Today, the unemployment rate in the country is alarming.

“It is regrettable that our electoral processes are still a far cry to what it ought to be and urgent attention is needed to pull the country from the brinks,” he said.