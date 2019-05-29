Inauguration: Okowa vows to improve good governance

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says his return to office would enable him raise the bar of good governance in the state.

The governor stated this in his maiden address after being sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro administered the oath of office on the governor and his deputy at the ceremony.

Okowa said his administration in the next four years would consolidate on its achievements in various areas and sectors of the state economy.

According to Okowa, this mandate is an invitation to raise the bar of good governance even higher and to surpass my achievements in the first tenure.

“In the next four years, I shall consolidate, strengthen and upscale our wealth creation agenda to liberate the spirit of enterprise in our people through skills acquisition to wealth creation, employment generation,” he said.

He said government would establish 19 new technical colleges in addition to the six created in his first term to ensure existence of one technical college in each of 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He also pledged his administration’s resolve to establish functional vocational centers in each of the LGAs to complement the technical colleges.

He promised also to improve on the provision of healthcare services for the people adding that health sector is being repositioned through the State Contributory Health Commission to ensure Universal Health Coverage.

He said the transport infrastructure would not be left out as the Asaba Airport is on the verge of being concession to a consortium for efficiency.

“Suffice it to say that this administration is poised to build broad based, good governance structures that will be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“We shall be mindful of the facts that whatever we do without laying a good foundation for our youths will be building blocks on quick sand

“Parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders must rise up to their duties; we must teach the children the difference between good and evil, right and wrong,” he said.

Okowa and Otuaro won their ticket on the platform of the PDP.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by many prominent citizens of the state, including James Ibori, a former governor of the state.