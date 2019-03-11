Inconclusive governorship elections in Nigeria

By Folasade Folarin

Outcomes of the March 9 governorship elections in some states were declared inconclusive due to reasons ranging from widespread violence to margin differences.

For Sokoto, 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference.

In Plateau, the total number of votes cancelled was more than the difference in the number of votes of the two major candidates.

Bauchi state’s election was declared inconclusive because the margin between the winner and opponent was less than the total number of votes cancelled in some polling units.

In Adamawa, the number of cancellations was higher than the margin of lead votes between the two contestants and a new date for the rerun election would be fixed.

However, in Rivers, the entire electoral process was suspended until further notice due to widespread violence and disruptions that characterised the state’s elections.