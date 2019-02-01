Incredible Buhari-in-Kano video clips

Like in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari drew an unprecedented mammoth crowd when he arrived Kano Thursday for his re-election campaign, according to amazing video-clips posted on Twitter.
From the video clips posted by several witnesses, the crowd that came to Sani Abacha Stadium was unbelievable. Opponents should simply forget the state as incontestable!
Here are some of the clips. Watch them and make your judgment:
@MBuhari in Kano. Speechless. What more can I say? Victory all the way 👍 pic.twitter.com/cYxbrnLGh6
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 31, 2019
Kano as always😍🇳🇬💪🏽🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/IUJqVfAOXY
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) January 31, 2019
THIS IS KANO! pic.twitter.com/uXZe1hVf33
— Aminu Muhammad Baba (@aminubabane) January 31, 2019
This is Kano! This is Buhari country number 1!!!!#PMBinKano pic.twitter.com/iCm3fRHYHH
— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) January 31, 2019
I was there. Kano is safe for PMB. Kano is intact for PMB. Kano is in the bag! pic.twitter.com/SVdOlzLbrH
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 31, 2019
Also watch an appreciative Buhari saluting the crowd:
KANO declares total support for President @MBuhari #Kano #PMBInKano pic.twitter.com/8tpGTABWym
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) January 31, 2019
The mother of all the videos:
VIDEO; President @MBuhari’s Kano Rally. Baba Oyoyo, Baba Oyoyo! #PMBinKano pic.twitter.com/YnoAnZx7Cx
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 31, 2019
And there was a Niger Republic dimension to the rally, with governors from Zinder and Maradi also attending the crowd-jammed rally.
