Incredible Buhari-in-Kano video clips

Like in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari drew an unprecedented mammoth crowd when he arrived Kano Thursday for his re-election campaign, according to amazing video-clips posted on Twitter.

From the video clips posted by several witnesses, the crowd that came to Sani Abacha Stadium was unbelievable. Opponents should simply forget the state as incontestable!

Here are some of the clips. Watch them and make your judgment:

⁦@MBuhari⁩ in Kano. Speechless. What more can I say? Victory all the way 👍 pic.twitter.com/cYxbrnLGh6 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 31, 2019

THIS IS KANO! pic.twitter.com/uXZe1hVf33 — Aminu Muhammad Baba (@aminubabane) January 31, 2019

This is Kano! This is Buhari country number 1!!!!#PMBinKano pic.twitter.com/iCm3fRHYHH — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) January 31, 2019

I was there. Kano is safe for PMB. Kano is intact for PMB. Kano is in the bag! pic.twitter.com/SVdOlzLbrH — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 31, 2019

Also watch an appreciative Buhari saluting the crowd:

The mother of all the videos:

And there was a Niger Republic dimension to the rally, with governors from Zinder and Maradi also attending the crowd-jammed rally.

