Independence: Slyva commends Nigerians for deep patriotism

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,Chief Timipre Slyva has commended Nigerian for their deep sense of patriotism as the country marks its 59th independence anniversary.

Slyva made the commendation in a statement signed by his Technical Assistant on Media, Mr Julius Bokoru, in Abuja, on Tuesday

He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s drive towards the unity and development of the country.

Slyva while felicitating with all Nigerians said that “the anniversary was an opportunity to evaluate our patriotism as well as a moment of deep national pride.

“We fought for a sovereign nation and on that spectacular night in 1960 we took the Union Jack off our poles for the national flag.

“We survived socio-political anxieties, we survived a war that almost undid our foundations and yet here we are: a united, proud nation with numerous highlights of glowing successes we can all be proud of.”

He urged Nigerians, young and old, of every religion and creed, to keep the flame of patriotism burning as it had been,and keep the key fulcrum of the nation’s greatness.

He said that Nigeria with its huge human resources and great potential remained a nation that would increasingly get better, stronger, more united and prosperous.

The minister further thanked Buhari for his leadership which had repositioned Nigeria to clearer and smoother course.(NAN)