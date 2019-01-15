Indian pulls car with his genitalia

An Indian has stunned the world with an unusual feat: pulling a car with his genitalia.

A trending AFP photo shows an Indian sadhu (holy man) of Juna Akhada, pulling the car with his genitalia, to demonstrate the power of yoga.

The spectacle was recorded as the man participated in a religion procession towards Sangam area, during the first ‘royal entry’ for the Magh Mela in Allahabad on December 25, 2018.

A similar feat was recorded during the same festival last year when a man, known famously as ‘Penis Baba’, pulled a heavy tractor with his genitalia.

With the help of a rope tied to his penis, the baba manages to pull the heavy tractor, leaving many onlookers shocked.

Penis Baba does this routinely, also pulling a car scores of feet and always leaving spectators in awe of his power.

Penis Baba said his performance shows the ‘power of devotion.’

‘It is not art. It is the power of God – the power of devotion,’ he said.

However, the feat appears common in Asia. In 2017, a Chinese Ye Wei, from China moved seven vehicles for 26ft using his genitals. The 39-year-old broke his personal record of pulling five Audi cars in 2016. The stunt, Xi Sui Gong, is said to be practised by Taoists to improve their fertility