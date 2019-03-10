INEC confirms Dapo Abiodun Ogun governor-elect

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has been confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as winner of the 9 March election and also declared the governor elect.

In the official result announced on Sunday night, Abiodun polled 241, 670 votes, the highest number of votes in the election to defeat Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who scored 222,153.

Abiodun won with a margin of 19,517 votes.

The APC candidate won in 11 of the 20 local government areas (LGAs), APM had six LGAs, Action Democratic Congress (2) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won just one LGA.

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the vice chancellor of University of Ibadan and also the INEC Returning Officer for Ogun State announced the results at 1am Monday, with ADC coming third in the election with 110,422. PDP candidate, Buruji Kashamu got 70,290 votes.

The Results

Egbado North LG(11wards)

Registered voters: 117,257

Accredited voters: 44,402

ADC: 17,046

APC: 7,742

APM: 12,208

PDP: 1590

Total Valid Votes: 42,864

Total Rejected Votes: 1,509

Total Votes Cast:44,373

Cancellation-Idiyin ward for Over voting

Ipokia LG(12 wards)

Registered voters: 113,403

Accredited voters: 47,228

ADC:3,334

APC: 12,890

APM: 26,491

PDP: 1846

Total Valid votes: 46,152

Total Rejected Votes: 1053

Total vote cast:47,205

Ijebu North (11wards)

Registered voters: 119,902

Accredited voters: 43,825

ADC: 1189

APC:10,574

APM: 7477

PDP: 21,851

Total Valid votes: 42,824

Total rejected votes: 985

Total vote cast: 43,809

Ifo LG

Registered voters:221,698

Accredited voters: 47,412

ADC:7260

APC: 15,642

APM: 17,614

PDP: 2684

Total Valid votes: 45,428

Total rejected votes: 1783

Total vote cast: 47,211

ADO-ODO OTA LG

Registered Voters: 324,129

Accredited Voters: 80,800

ADC: 12,699

ADP: 516

APC: 24,838

APM: 27,859

PDP: 3,575

Valid Votes: 72,490

Void Votes: 3,180

Total Votes Cast: 75,670

Total Results of the twenty local government areas.

APC – 241,670

APM – 222,153

ADC – 110,422

PDP – 70,292