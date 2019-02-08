INEC extends PVCs collection to Feb. 11

115 0
115 0
PVCs for registered voters
PVCs for registered voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has extended collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to Monday, February 11, 2019.

This was announced by the Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu on Friday, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners of the nation.

The general elections are just a week away, and the electoral commission had earlier declared the deadline for the collection of PVCs to end today, Friday.

The decision to extend the date was, however, reached after the RECs gave situation reports on the collection of PVCs in their respective states.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet