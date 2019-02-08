INEC extends PVCs collection to Feb. 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has extended collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to Monday, February 11, 2019.

This was announced by the Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu on Friday, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners of the nation.

The general elections are just a week away, and the electoral commission had earlier declared the deadline for the collection of PVCs to end today, Friday.

The decision to extend the date was, however, reached after the RECs gave situation reports on the collection of PVCs in their respective states.