INEC halts collation of Kano election results

INEC collation centre in Kano: collation continues Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission halted the collation of the supplementary governorship election in Kano Saturday as the results from two local governments failed to arrive.

The councils are Nasarawa and Kibiya.

INEC said the collation will resume at 8am on Sunday.

Results from 21 local councils have been collated already and it saw the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, shrinking the 26,655 vote gap between him and his challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The votes from Nasarawa is expected to decide the winner of the election.

The PDP complained that its supporters were chased by armed thugs in some of the areas where voting took place. But the APC and the police said the election was peaceful in many areas.

Below are some of the results in the local councils:

Bebeji:

APC 1969
PDP 39

Minjibir:

APC 2214
PDP 226

Bichi

APC 1969
PDP 369

Albasu
APC 1084
PDP 66

Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162

Tofa
APC 628
PDP 190

Gabasawa

APC 728
PDP 329

Sumaila:
APC 968
PDP 154

Wudil
APC 954
PDP 23

Rimin Gado
APC 1463
PDP 12

Karaye

APC 1317
PDP 27

Takai

APC 4221
PDP 149

Danbatta
APC 608
PDP 24

Rano

APC 2337
PDP 37

Warawa

APC 501
PDP 152

Bebeji
APC 205

PDP 0

Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162

Gaya
APC 1051
PDP 526

Tudun Wada
APC 2557

PDP 508

Dala

APC 2905

PDP 3138

Doguwa

APC 1998

PDP 24

