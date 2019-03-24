INEC halts collation of Kano election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission halted the collation of the supplementary governorship election in Kano Saturday as the results from two local governments failed to arrive.

The councils are Nasarawa and Kibiya.

INEC said the collation will resume at 8am on Sunday.

Results from 21 local councils have been collated already and it saw the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, shrinking the 26,655 vote gap between him and his challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The votes from Nasarawa is expected to decide the winner of the election.

The PDP complained that its supporters were chased by armed thugs in some of the areas where voting took place. But the APC and the police said the election was peaceful in many areas.

Below are some of the results in the local councils:

Bebeji:

APC 1969

PDP 39

Minjibir:

APC 2214

PDP 226

Bichi

APC 1969

PDP 369

Albasu

APC 1084

PDP 66

Rogo

APC 1033

PDP 162

Tofa

APC 628

PDP 190

Gabasawa

APC 728

PDP 329

Sumaila:

APC 968

PDP 154

Wudil

APC 954

PDP 23

Rimin Gado

APC 1463

PDP 12

Karaye

APC 1317

PDP 27

Takai

APC 4221

PDP 149

Danbatta

APC 608

PDP 24

Rano

APC 2337

PDP 37

Warawa

APC 501

PDP 152

Bebeji

APC 205

PDP 0

Rogo

APC 1033

PDP 162

Gaya

APC 1051

PDP 526

Tudun Wada

APC 2557

PDP 508

Dala

APC 2905

PDP 3138

Doguwa

APC 1998

PDP 24