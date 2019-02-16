INEC leaders in emergency meeting in Abuja

By Emmanuel Oloniruha/Abuja

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and 12 national commissioners are holding an emergency meeting in Abuja about preparations for the general elections which will start on Saturday.

The meeting, which began Friday evening, was still in progress up till 1.30 a.m, with no clear words on whether the meeting was considering postponing the elections.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman told newsmen that the decision of the meeting will be communicated later today.

“I can confirm to you that the INEC Chairman and the 12 national commissioners are in the meeting.

” Decisions have been taken and you will be addressed later,” Oyekanmi said.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled to take place throughout the country today, while governorship and state assembly elections will take place on 2 March.

The national elections are expected to hold at 119,973 polling units across the country while collation of results will take place in 8,809 Registration Areas or Wards, 774 Local Government Areas and 36 States and the FCT.