INEC officials yet to arrive at Osinbajo’s polling unit

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) have yet to arrive the Code 33, Unit 2, Victoria Garden City(VGC), Lagos where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will cast his vote in the presidential election on Saturday.

However, the unit witnessed early arrival of voters who started filing out at 5 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the voters are orderly seated while waiting for voting to commence.

A voter who pleaded anonymity told NAN that he arrived at the polling unit at about 5 a.m.

He said he would like to vote early enough and attend to other things.

Another voter, Friday Abraham, said he came to the polling some minutes before 5 a.m.

“Basically, I came to exercise my right as a citizen and I needed to do so before the queue gets very long,” he said.

Moses Abraham said he arrived at the unit before 7am to vote and wait until the result is announced.

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, was on ground coordinating voters as they arrived in order to maintain orderly exercise when voting commences.