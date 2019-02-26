INEC receives Kaduna’s presidential result

Prof. Bello Shehu, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday presented the result of the presidential election held in Kaduna state.

He presented the result to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Shehu. President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Feb. 23 election with 993,445 votes.

Shehu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 649,612 votes in the poll.

Total number of registered voters was 3,861,033.

1,757,868 voters were accredited while 1,709,005 cast their vote.

The total number of valid votes stood at 1,663,603 while rejected votes were 45,402

Details of the presidential and national assembly elections in the state indicated that APC won in 14 local government areas of the state, while the PDP won in nine local government areas.