Infographics: Time election materials arrived in parts of FCT

Time materials arrived in FCT Area Councils
By Data Desk

The average time election materials arrived polling units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was 9:30am.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was hours later than 8am, the official time electoral activities were to commenced according to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voters, who arrived at polling centres as early as 4am, had to wait hours for officials across Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, Kuje, AMAC and Gwagwalada.

NAN reports that election materials arrived the earliest at AMAC with the average time of 8:30am while Abaji trailed behind with materials arriving as late as 11:30am.

Bwari got materials at an average time of 9:20am, Gwagwalada at an average time of 10am, Kwali at an average time of 9am and Kuje at an average time of 9:30am.

