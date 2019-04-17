Insecurity: Aisha Buhari meets governors wives

By Ahmed Ubandoma

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, is currently in a close-door meeting with wives of state governors and some security experts.

The meeting was called in a bid to contributing the women’s quota to addressing the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other manifestations of insecurity in the country.

The meeting, at the instance of Mrs Buhari, was aimed at strengthening the advocacy, from the point of view of mothers, towards addressing  cases of insecurity.

It would specifically dwell on minimising conflicts as well as intensifying humanitarian interventions in affected areas.

Details and outcome of the meeting are expected to be made public at the end of the meeting.

