Institute cautions against use of substandard construction materials

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has attributed quackery, poor maintenance culture and use of substandard materials as some of the factors responsible for buildings collapse in Nigeria.

The acting Director-General of NBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna, made this assertion at a media briefing on the forthcoming International Conference slated to hold from July 2 to July 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBRRI was established to conduct integrated applied research and development into the various aspects of the building and construction sectors of the economy.

Theme of the conference is: “Construction Practices in Nigeria: Issues, Prospects and Solutions.’’

Duna said that the conference would address critical and topical national issues in accordance with its key mandate of capacity building.

“Construction practice in Nigeria, as we all know, is robust and vibrant.

“It is saddled with lots of issues such as use of substandard construction materials, poor maintenance culture, urban and regional issues, among others.

“The conference will address contemporary issues, proffer solutions to enhance performance, relevance, sustainability, improve local content and competitive edge in line with the National and Global practices,” Duna said.

He said that the construction industry, being multi-dimensional, deals with issues including policies, ethics and standard of practice, infrastructure collapse, procurement processes and project financing issues.

Others are research development, maintenance practices and culture in construction industry.

He listed others as challenges of urban and regional issues; quality assurance in construction and other ways of improving the quality of life of its citizens in the construction industry.

“The conference is a yearly event; the impact of the conference has made drastic reduction in the collapse of building in the country.

“The idea of the conference is to create awareness by bringing professionals in building industry together to deliberate on how to address the challenges and proffer solutions,” he said.

Duna said that mandate of the institute was to conduct integrated applied research and development in building, road and construction sectors of economy.

“The institute does not have mandate for enforcement in terms of substandard construction materials,” Duna said.