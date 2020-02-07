Insurgency: Why Nigerians should support service chiefs – CSOs

By Emmanuel Afonne

Some Civil Society Groups (CSGs) under the auspices of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development have called on Nigerians to support the country’s military as it intensifies the war on insurgents and terrorists.

The CSGs made the call in Abuja on Friday at a solidarity rally to declare support for the service chiefs amidst calls for their sack following prolonged war on insurgency.

Speaking to journalists during the rally, conveners of the group Mr Mike Msuaan and Mr Adamu Matazu, called for deep reflection about security situation in the country.

Msuaan said the dexterity deployed by the military particularly the Nigeria Army in curbing insecurity in the northeast and other parts of the country had no doubt yielded results in the fight against insurgency.

He argued that those calling for the head of the service chiefs might have based their position on career progression while ignoring the gains that have been made within the last four years.

“A lot has been achieved by this crop of services chiefs not just in taming insurgents but restructuring the military architecture for enhanced performance; today our military is highly placed in the world.

“More than ever before, the Nigeria military has prioritised training and retraining of its officers and men in modern war fare.

“Welfare of personnel has equally been given a boost as well as procurement of equipment just to mention a few.

“For those who have followed closely the trend in the fight against insurgency, we can categorically say that the military has performed beyond average.

“This is why we find it expedient to commend the military particularly the army and urge all patriotic citizens to rally round the military for the overall good of the nation.

“Agreed that the service chiefs have outlived their tenure, yet we must not be lost in the fact that in war times, retired personnel could be recalled; this is where reason has to prevail over premordial sentiments,” Msuaan said.

Matazu, on his part said Nigerians have gone through a lot and as such cannot be talking about career progression of individuals, but the survival of the nation.

He urged those calling for sack of military chiefs to do a review of the achievements recorded in securing the nation and rescind such calls.

“Today, incidences of bombs detonating in our worship places, markets and other strategic places are almost completely eliminated. The least expected of patriotic citizens at the moment is to show solidarity with the military.

“We were all witnesses to the reaction that greeted the pronouncement by the Federal Government of plans to withdraw the military from the northeast.

“The whole nation was unanimous of the need for the military to stay longer in the troubled region. This is a testimony that significant result has been recorded in the fight against insurgency.

“We call on the army to intensify this onslaught on criminals across the country and the troops must sustain their gallantry within the rules of engagement; never to allow criminals frustrate the success recorded so far.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians not to dampen the morale of the Nigerian military especially when criminals attack; we must show solidarity with the Army believing that they are out to protect our communities,” Matazu said.

He urged Nigerians to collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to volunteer information on the hideouts and whereabouts of these criminals as security was the concern of everyone. (NAN)