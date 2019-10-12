International, local scouts converge for Galaxy Sports’ tourney, talent hunt

Local and International football scouts are converging on Abuja for a football tournament organised by Galaxy Sports Development to select talented young footballers for local and international signings.

The tournament which is a collaboration with Family Worship Centre, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Family Worship Centre and will also feature the minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Mr Augustine Ekpehe Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Sport said that the tournament was also an opportunity at empowering the youths.

“This football competition amongst the teams will be a unique concept which will be centered on discovering talented footballers within FCT and beyond.

“The Humanitarian Football Competition will be used as a means to empower the youths of this region as they interact with foreign youth football teams.

“The teams will have an opportunity to play in group stages, and the best teams with the highest points will play in the quarter, semi-finals and finals for a winner to emerge. Matches will be 45 minutes for each half time to make a 90mins match and FIFA standard regulations would apply.

“The winner will be awarded a trophy with a cash price of N100,000 Naira, second and third spot will get N70,000 and 30,000 Naira respectively.

“The Honorable Minister of Youths and Sports and other necessary scouts, sports directors, clubs coaches, football agencies will be invited to witness this unique event,” he said.

Although the event starts on Monday with arrival, official kick-off will be on Tuesday Oct. 15 and would last until Saturday Oct. 19.

Galaxy Sports Development Co. Ltd. is a sports company set up in Xiangtan, China, and set up to cater for all sexes aged between 6 and 18.