International Rights Commission cautions Nigerians against impostors

By EricJames Ochigbo

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Geneva Switzerland Nigerian Committee, has cautioned all Nigerians to be ware of the activities of individuals and groups parading themselves in the name of the commission.

The president of the organisation, Mr Darlington Amadi, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that it had become necessary to caution Nigerians especially dignitaries as the group go around giving award to highly placed Nigerians to gain favour.

Amadi said that the impostors are using the name of the commission to defraud, extort and swindle members of the National Assembly.

He said that the activities of the persons involved in the act was tarnishing the good image of the organisation and that there was need to stop them.

According to him, the impostors recently approached the former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki to make him the ambassador at large of the commission.

“We are gladly telling Nigerians and the entire public that International Human Rights Commission Geneva Switzerland Nigerian Committee is not aware of the nomination and it did not emanate from us.

“We are also not aware of the existence of such groups or persons who are said to be affiliates of the United Nations.

“The International Human Rights Commission Geneva Switzerland Nigerian Committee is taking this direction to save the image of the commission here in Nigeria and inform the general public to desist from dealing with such fraudsters who have taken it as an occupation to defraud well meaningful Nigerians,” he said.

Amadi called on security operatives to swing into action and arrest all those involved and bring them to justice.

He said that the International IHRC Geneva Switzerland Nigerian Committee had been in existence in Nigeria for the past four years.

He said that it had gone through a rigorous court proceedings to ascertain the status of the organisation.

According to him, a formal registration by the statutory and regulatory body of the Federal Government which is the Ministry of Budget and National Planing was done and was issued a registration number MBNP/INGO-IC /S. 171 /1).

Amadi said that further steps were taken as the organisation approached that Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering for registration with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

He said that the organisation proceeded to the Department of State Security Services headquarters for proper profiling and documentation.

Amadi said that office of the president is located at Diamond Life Ministries premises, opposite FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said that the public could also reach the organisation through the following contacts;

The president explained that the International Human Rights Commission is a non-profit organisation.

He said that it originated from Geneva Switzerland, headquarters of United Nations and that International Executive Committee (IEC), was declared on December 24, 2003.

Amadi said that the IEC had since been established in 24 member countries of the United Nations across Asia, Africa, Europe and America.

According to him, each member country of the United Nations is expected to be a member of IHRC.(NAN)

