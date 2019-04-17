Interpol, FG to sign MoU on information system

Interpol and Federal Government have finalized deal on signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that will help in combating national and international crimes.

The MoU for the West African Police Information System, WAPIS, will be signed by Interpol Secretary General, Jürgen Stock, and Minister of Interior on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Interpol chief who arrived Nigeria on Monday was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by CP Interpol and Head, National Central Bureau, Umar Garba.

A statement on the agreement stated that the MoU on Information System would help Nigeria police open and maintain better communication with other countries in combating terror, money laundering, human trafficking, cybercrime and other transnational crimes

According to the statement, “the use of technology to fight crime is good news for us but bad news for bad guys as information on crime becomes faster to track and easier to go after criminals.”

The statement said the MOU was the beginning of repositioning Nigerian National Central Bureau for effectiveness and result-oriented policing. It described the deal as good for the police force and crime investigation system in Nigeria, which will help in improving on the effectiveness of Nigerian police force to combat crime and ensure security and safety of lives and property.

Vanguard