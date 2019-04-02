The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Nigeria has received the batch of 180 Nigerians from Libya.

Nigerian media said the migrants arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 9.30 p.m. on Monday aboard a chartered Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG .

According to the media, they were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

“The returnees are made up of 82 female adults, two female children and 11 female infants. Also, there are 79 male adults, one male child and five male infants making up 95 females and 85 males.” The sources said

Sourcehttps://www.libyanexpress.com/iom-repatriates-180-nigerian-migrants-from-libya/