IPMAN reduces fuel price over shift in elections

By Tukur Muntari

In order to ease some burden on travellers during the rescheduled elections, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to reduce pump price of petrol.

The association has directed its members to cut the price from N145 per litre to N140.

A statement by the National President of the association, Elder Chinedu Okworonkwo, was issued through the Chairman, IPMAN Kano state chapter, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam.

Okworonkwo said the marketers were expected to comply with the directive from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25.

He said the decision followed the Saturday’s last-minute postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, Nigerians travelled to different places across the country to cast their votes, but to their dismay, the election was shifted to Feb. 23.

“IPMAN was prompted to slash N5 from the N145 per litre official Petroleum pump price in a bid to motivate Nigerians to return to vote again on Feb. 23.

“We urge all our members across Nigeria to immediately reduce the fuel pump price from N145 per litre to N140 per litre.

“This is because of the political situation that hit the country after INEC suddenly announced the postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections after Nigerians were fully prepared.

“We are all aware how Nigerians travelled to different parts of the country in order to exercise their civic duty; unfortunately, they heard a sad news of postponement of the polls,” Okworonkwo said.

He said, “This made us deem it fit to reduce the pump price in order to ease their suffering, and to also motivate them to travel again to exercise their franchise on Feb. 23.”

He, therefore, urged his members nationwide to immediately comply with the directive to enable Nigerians to travel to exercise their civic responsibility.

Okworonkwo maintained that the IPMAN’s decision followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern over the election postponement.

“We decided to express our concern over the postponement, as president Buhari expressed concern over the development.

As Buhari apologised to Nigerians to show restraint and return to polling units on Feb. 23, IPMAN also call on the citizens to exercise patience and come out en mass to cast their votes on the rescheduled date,” Okworonkwo said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of IPMAN in Kano state, North West Zonal chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam and Bashir Salisu-Tahir have urged their members to ensure strict compliance with the directive.(NAN)