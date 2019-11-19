Iran’s Fordow nuclear site: US revokes waiver to allow research

The United States has cancelled a sanctions waiver to allow research at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, announced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow effective Dec. 15, 2019,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.

“The right amount of uranium enrichment for the world’s largest state sponsor of terror is zero. Iran originally constructed Fordow as a fortified underground bunker to conduct secret uranium enrichment work, and there is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site.”

“Iran should reverse its activity there immediately,” he added.

The move came as Iran announced and the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the regime resumed uranium enrichment at Fordow, which is underground, in violation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

