Jailed ex-gov. Dariye urges Plateau people to vote Buhari, Lalong

By Peter Amine/Shendam

Sen. Joshua Dariye, now in jail for corruption has urged Plateau people to vote President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Simon Lalong, both gunning for a second term tenure.

Dariye said that Buhari and Lalong remain the best choices for Nigeria and Plateau.

The former governor of Plateau who is a member of Lalong Campaign Council spoke on Monday in Shendam through Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau.

Dariye added that Buhari and Lalong have worked to bring sanity to Plateau where clashes between herdsmen/farmers had left the state more divided.

Gov. Lalong in his remarks charged his campaign team and supporters to be issue based and peaceful as he seeks re-election.

Lalong, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was in Shendam for the flag off of Plateau south senatorial campaign flag off.

“Avoid any from acrimony, be peaceful as you solicit for votes for our re-election.

“We have recorded modest achievements in the last three and half years that we tell the people of Plateau.

“I believe what we have achieved the good people are willing to allow us to continue with good works,” he said.

The governor called on the people of Plateau to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, come 16h February 2019.

He said that Plateau has never had this good from any President.

Lalong said that the massive turnout of his supporters was indication of his party’s acceptability.

Mr Pam Dung Gyang, Director General, Lalong Campaign Organization said that the high attendance at the rally has given the campaign council hope that APC has won the entire southern Plateau.

Gyang urged the people not be carried away by the turnout and urged them not to leave any stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory.

Mr Prince Miaphen, APC Youth Mobiliser assured the governor that southern Plateau would overwhelmingly re-elect him.