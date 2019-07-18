Japan implements 170 projects with $12m in Nigeria

By Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni

The Embassy of Japan in Abuja says it has implemented 170 projects with 12 million dollars under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Project (GGP) in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday through a statement issued by Ms. Mio Nakano, the GGP Coordinator at the embassy.

”Under the GGP, 170 projects with a total amount of US$12,057,885 have been implemented throughout Nigeria.

”Since 1998, the meeting diverse needs and bringing a direct impact on the well-being of grassroots communities, the GGP is designed to provide grant assistance to non-profit organisations implementing development projects at the grassroots level.

”Today, the GGP is the Japanese assistance scheme well-known for its swift and pro-poor approaches in this country,” she said.

She said that Japan had also granted 86,241 dollars for the installation of 100 Solar street lights in Ezinihitte Local Government area in Imo State.

According to her, the project has been completed and the 100 street lights were handed over to the Ezeagbogu Community.

”The street lights were manufactured and installed by a Japanese company, Koyo Corporation, which trained the youth in the community, so that they can maintain this solar powered street-lighting system, thereby enabling technology transfer from Japan to Nigeria.

”The Embassy of Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to improvement of safety in the community and will strengthen the amicable relationship between Japan and Nigeria,” she said.