Jigawa: Buhari polls 793,738 votes to beat Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the presidential election conducted in Jigawa state, according to the result released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, who is the State Collation Officer for the election, announced and presented the result to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He said that Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 794,738 to defeat his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who got 289,895 votes.

Zuru explained that a total of 1,106,244 votes were valid, 43,678 rejected and 1,149,922, the total number of votes cast during the exercise.

He thanked INEC ad hoc staff that were recruited for ennsuring the successfull conduct of the election.

The Collation Officer also commended security operatives for their support and cooperation in ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

Meanwhile the APC returning officer, Alhaji Faruk Adamu lauded INEC for organising a free and transparent election not only in Jigawa but the country in general.

Adamu said that he enjoyed tremendous support and cooperation from relevant stakeholders throughout the period of the election without acrimony. (NAN)