Jigawa in Buhari’s pocket

By Abdullahi Shugaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared winner in Jigawa by a large margin in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, who is the State Collation Officer for the election, announced the result in Dutse on Monday.

He said that Buhari, who sought for re -election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 794,738 to defeat his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who got 289,895 votes.

Zuru explained that a total of 1,106,244 votes were valid, 43,678 rejected and 1,149,922, the total number of votes cast during the exercise.

He thanked INEC ad hoc staff that were recruited for ennsuring the successfull conduct of the election.

The Collation Officer also commended security operatives for their support and cooperation in ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

Meanwhile the APC returning officer, Alhaji Faruk Adamu lauded INEC for organising a free and transparent election not only in Jigawa but the country in general.

Adamu said that he enjoyed tremendous support and cooperation from relevant stakeholders throughout the period of the election without acrimony. (NAN)