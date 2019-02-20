Jigawa PRP adopts Buhari

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir/Dutse

The Jigawa chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate in the Saturday’s Presidential elections.

Dr Shamsuddeen Aujara, PRP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate in the state, disclosed this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Aujara said the party and its members were convinced with the policies and administrative style of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government at the centre.

“Although in PRP we don’t have a presidential candidate, we spread our wings to different political positions.

“However, we cannot leave our respected followers and other Nigerians who genuinely believe in progressive change in the vacuum.

“On this, our stand with the presidential election is to adopt and rally behind the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari as our sole candidate.

“We are convinced by the polices and administrative style of the APC-led government at the centre.

“And apart from the presidential election, the PRP will remain firm, strong and active,” Aujara said.

The candidate further advised people of the state to come out en masse and vote in a peaceful manner.

“We ask the good people of Jigawa to come out en masse and vote in peaceful manner, respect rules and regulations and accept the elections outcome as we pray for the best,” he said.