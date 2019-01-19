Jimoh Ibrahim loses mother to fire incident

Mrs Theresa Jimoh, the mother of business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been killed in an early morning fire incident in Lagos.

The victim, who was about 76 years old, was at her house in the Victoria Garden City, Lagos, when a fire broke out around 2am.

She was said to have been burnt to death before the inferno was put out by firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.

He noted that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

