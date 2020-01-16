Job scam: How teacher defrauded 4 applicants of N855, 000 in 1 year 

By Mustapha Yauri

A prosecution witness, Insp. Anthony Iliya, told an Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT that a teacher, Akum-Chukwu Dolibi, defrauded four job seekers of N855,000.

The police charged Dolibi, a teacher with the unior Secondary School Zuba, Abuja was charged with Criminal breach of trust and cheating on July 1, 2019.

The offence, the police said, is contrary to the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Testifying on Thursday, Iliya, who was the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in the case, told the court that the defendant collected the money from Catherine Nnerudum, between November 2017 and February 2018.

He said that he interviewed and took statements from two of the four unsuspecting applicants.

Iliya alleged that she collected the money via mobile money transaction through her Diamond bank number 007837768.

The police alleged that she collected the money with pretense that she would secure government jobs for four people and thereby converted the money for her own use.

The IPO alleged that the accused person is a teacher and therefore was not in charge of providing jobs for the applicants.

After cross-examination by the defence counsel, A.G. Inabosi, applied for a date to file a no-case- submission.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, prayed the court to discharge the witness after his testimony.

The presiding upper area court judge, Mr Gambo Garb,a discharged the witness and adjourned the matter until Feb. 10, for a no-case-submission by the defence counsel. (NAN)