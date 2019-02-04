John Gbor APGA presidential candidate blames corruption for hardship in Nigeria

Major General John Gbor< APGA presidential candidate wants to redistribute Nigeria's wealth [/caption] Maj.-Gen John Gbor, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Presidential Candidate, has blamed the problems facing Nigeria and Nigerians on corruption. Gbor told newsmen on Monday in Makurdi that the country’s wealth was in the hands of “a few powerful elite that constitutes just two percent of the entire population, while the remaining 98 percent are suffering”. He said that he was vying for the nation’s top job to make things work, and blamed the rot in the system on “incompetent leadership that failed to distribute the wealth of the nation equitably”. “We have incompetent leadership in this country that is why Nigerians are suffering. Nigerians are suffering because the resources of the nation, which have been tapped at the local levels, through states and to the Federal level, have not been equally distributed. “The money is not trickling down because less than two per cent of Nigerians have hijacked the wealth of the nation and the rest of Nigerians are suffering. This is why Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world.” The retired army general, who hails from Benue, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s military background had not helped his quest to end the killings in the country. Gbor alleged that the APC-led Federal Government had been insensitive to the plight of poor Nigerians, adding that many families do not have what to eat. He promised to build pilot technological villages across the six geo-political zones, to train Nigerian youths in all aspects of technology. The APGA presidential candidate also hinted on decentralising the Nigeria Police Force and the power sector, to give states powers to employ and control police and build power plants. He also promised fiscal restructuring to entrench true federalism that would promote competition, friendship and cooperation among the federating units. “If elected, my administration will invest hugely in the educational sector and provide adequate security of lives and property. “I will also ensure that perpetrators of attacks on communities are brought to book. There must be consequences for any illegal killing of any Nigerian both within and outside Nigeria.” He said that traditional rulers would have constitutional authority over the state Police to serve as a check against governors that may seek to misuse the force to persecute perceived enemies. Gbor also promised to address desert encroachment by converting desert areas into green belts where agriculture would be practiced all-year-round. “I will also set up national guards to complement the Nigerian Police Force and limit the military to their mandate of safeguarding the territorial boundaries of the nation,” he said.