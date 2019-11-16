Jonathan, wife vote in Otuoke

By Shedrack Frank

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan voted at 11.30 a.m., while his wife voted at 11.35 a.m.

Ward 13 is made up of five communities of Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.

In his remarks after voting, Jonathan expressed dissatisfaction over the lateness of the arrival of the materials to the polling units.

He said: “We must conduct ourselves if we want to real bring people to rule us either as president or governors.

“Nigerians are always blaming people in authorities and the leaders, so here they must blame themselves.

“Look at even this voting, I was around earlier, but the materials had yet to arrive in the polling unit.

“I have led election monitoring teams to other African countries, we use to go 30 minutes before the time and in our reports, we indicate the exact time when the vote starts.

“So, for election to start after that time it is an indictment to the electoral body that manages election, there is no reason here election should not start by 8:00 a.m.

“So, even the youth should stop blaming old people, you blame yourselves and do things properly.

“I am really disappointed on what I observe today compare to other African countries I monitor elections.’’.(NAN)