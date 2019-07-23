Just in: Akpabio, Amaechi, Fashola, make new ministerial list

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally forwarded the list of ministerial nominees to Senate for confirmation.

There are 43 nominees by the President.

On the list announced by Senate President Ahmed Lawan is former ministers Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi and Ogbonnaya Onu.

Also on the list are former Governors Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, George Akume of Benue and Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, also made the list.

