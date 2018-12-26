Just IN: Army battles Boko Haram infiltrators in Baga

By Rabiu Sani/Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops are fighting Boko Haram insurgents who attacked a military formation in Baga, in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

The army in a Twitter post said the troops engaged and neutralised the insurgents who attempted to infiltrate the 7 Brigade location in the area.

“Gallant Troops of 7 Brigade, Baga are currently engaging and neutralizing Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga. Details later,” the army tweeted.

The battle in Baga was the third known encounter between Nigerian troops and the guerrillas of Boko Haram

On 24 December, the army repelled a Boko Haram attack on a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state.

The terrorists who attacked the location at about 6. 30 pm met with prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists.

However, a soldier was wounded in the encounter, the army reported.

In another encounter, troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu – Maiduguri road on 23 December fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush.

It was the bloodiest of the encounter as 13 soldiers and a policeman were killed, while extricating themselves from the ambush.

The bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman and the wounded have been evacuated. The wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment, the army said.