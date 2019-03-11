JUST IN: Bauchi governorship election declared inconclusive

There is no winner yet in the keenly contested governorship election in Bauchi state, between incumbent Mohammed Abubakar and the PDP challenger, Bala Mohammed, a former minister.

With all the results from the councils tallied, Governor Abubakar polled 465,453 votes, while Bala Mohammed got 469512, a margin of 4059 votes.

But the returning officer, Professor Mohammed Kyari from Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa declared the election inconclusive.

He explained the reasons for the action.

“First, that the margin of lead between the PDP and APC Candidates is 4, 059 votes. Secondly, the number of cancelled votes even without that of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area which he had earlier cancelled was 45, 312.

“Thirdly, the total number of registered voters in the affected areas are 139, 240.”

“Therefore, based on Section 26 Part 53 of the Electoral Act, I hereby declare this result inconclusive.”

He, therefore, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state to immediately conduct a re-run in the affected areas within 21 days.

The results of 19 out of 20 LGAs were announced by the various Collation Officers, with Tafawa Balewa cancelled.