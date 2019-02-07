JUST IN: Buhari mourns victims of APC Jalingo rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over the loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday.

President Buhari was reacting to reports of the tragic death of some APC supporters due to the overwhelming crowd at the Jolly Nyame Stadium.

“I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically.”

While appreciating the massive support he is receiving all over the country, President Buhari called for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidences. He also called for improved crowd management at rally grounds.

“I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate,” he said.

Commiserating with the families of the victims and the APC family, the President prayed Almighty God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.