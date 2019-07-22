JUST IN: Channels TV reporter shot during Shiites bloody protest dies

Precious Owolabi, a reporter with Channels television who was shot on Monday during Shiites protest is dead.

Her demise was just confirmed by her media establishment during their 10 p.m. news cast.

Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving with Channels TV was one of the people shot during the Shiites protest who are demanding the release of their leader El-Zakzaky in detention.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mr Usman Umar, was also killed in the crossfire.

In a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in Abuja, he said that two other officers were injured in the incident.

He said that 54 suspects had been arrested in connection to the protest that involved no fewer than 3, 000 members of the group, protesting the continued detention of their leader, El-Zakzakky.

Mba disclosed that the protest took place within the Central Business District of Abuja, with the heavily armed protesters defying all “sense of decency and violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty’’.

“In the process, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar, was shot and fatally injured by the protesters.

“The officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.

“Two Assistant Superintendents of Police and a Staff of Channels Television sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

According to him, the violent protesters also razed down a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Response Post with two vehicles close to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

He said the 54 suspects arrested in connection with the protest were undergoing interrogation and would be arraigned as soon as possible.

Mba said that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had commiserated with the family of the late DCP and condemned the incident, warning that “Enough-is-Enough”.