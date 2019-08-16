JUST IN: El-ZakZaky, wife return from India

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat have been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) upon their arrival from a failed medical trip in India.

The Shi’ites leader and his wife returned to Nigeria aboard an Ethiopian Airlines which touched down at about 12 noon at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Their trip was supervised by the Federal Government and were taken into custody on arrival after a slight delay at the airport on Friday.

The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed to reporters in Abuja that their leader had been taken away by the DSS operatives.

