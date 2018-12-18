Just IN: Ex-Chief of Defence staff Air Marshal Badeh killed by gunmen

Air Marshal Alex Badeh: killed by gunmen

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the death of the former chief of defence staff, Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh (retd.).

He was 61 years old.

According to the Air Force Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Adamawa-born Badeh died today from gun wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked by gunmen on Abuja-Keffi Road. He was said to be returning from his farm.

Daramola broke the news on Twitter:

Alex Sabundu Badeh was born 10 January, 1957 in Vimtim, Mubi LGA of Adamawa state.

He was educated at Vimtim Primary School and Villanova Secondary School.

He obtained his secondary school certificate in 1976 and gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1977 as a member of the 21 Regular Course.

He was commissioned Pilot Officer on 3 July 1979 and commenced his flying career at the 301 Flying Training School on the Bulldog Primary Trainer aircraft in 1979.

Between 1981 and 1982 he attended the Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base in the United States Air Force. He was at the 301 Flying Training School (FTS) as a squadron pilot and later became an instructor pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft.

He rose through the ranks and became Air Vice Marshal in 2008.

He became the 18th Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2014.

He held the post till July 13, 2015, when he was retired by the Buhari administration.

Since then, he had faced a court trial for alleged theft of defence funds during his tenure.

