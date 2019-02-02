JUST IN: Helicopter carrying Osinbajo crash lands in Kogi

A helicopter carrying vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state.

Multiple reports said Osinbajo and all the people on board were safe.

The Vice President who is in the town for his next-level engagements with the people, was undaunted by the accident.

In a video posted on WhatsApp by Johannes Tobi, the VP was seen on phone giving assurances to his caller, that ‘everything’ is OK. He was seen with Senator Smart Adeyemi, the APC Senatorial candidate for Kogi West.