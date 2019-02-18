Just IN: INEC set to lift ban on political campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission will announce the lifting of the ban on political campaigns today.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu gave the indication at a meeting with an Observation team from the African Union, led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hallemariam Desalegn in Abuja today.

Professor Yakubu at a meeting with stakeholders on Saturday had overruled fresh campaigns following the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly election on Saturday 16 February till 23 February.

The two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have criticised the administrative ban and vowed to campaign before the new date for the election.

A source at the INEC-AU Observation Mission meeting said INEC promised to issue a statement lifting the ban, to allow parties to campaign till Thursday.