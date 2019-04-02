Just IN: Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle arrested

70 0
70 0
Nipsey Hussle: prime suspect for his murder arrested by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department said the prime suspect in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder has been captured. He was identified as 29 year-old Eric Holder.

“Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

At a press briefing earlier Tuesday, the LAPD identified Holder as the suspect who shot and killed Hussle outside of his South Central Los Angeles boutique Sunday, before fleeing through an alley to a waiting car driven by an unidentified female.

The suspect Eric Holder as posted by LAPD on Tuesday

Los Angeles sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said a man matching the description of Holder was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was slain Sunday.

LAPD police chief Michel Moore at a press briefing on Tuesday

Police said earlier Tuesday at a news conference that they believe Holder fatally shot Hussle over a personal dispute.

Two other men were shot during the attack.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Police Chief Michel Moore said surveillance video showed that, “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions, engaged in (conversation) with Nipsey, left and came back. He subsequently came back… armed with a handgun, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”

Reported by USA Today

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet