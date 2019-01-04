Just IN: Police take Sen. Melaye to hospital

Senator Dino Melaye has been admitted to hospital, hours after he surrendered himself to a police team investigating a charge of attempted culpable homicide.

The police revealed this Friday in a statement by spokesman Jimoh Moshood. He said the senator was in stable condition.

Moshood did not indicate the nature of the senator’s illness or in which hospital he is being treated.

Moshood said before Melaye was moved to the unidentified hospital, he faced an interrogation by the police team probing his involvement in alleged culpable homicide: the shooting of a policeman by thugs embedded in a convoy of the senator on 19 July, 2018 in Kogi State.

Police claimed Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

“The Police Officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

“The Police Investigation Team had since 28th December, 2018 at about 1000hrs arrived the residence of Senator Dino Melaye with a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest to effect his arrest to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command. Senator Dino Melaye on sighting the Police Team locked up himself in the building to evade arrest.

“The Warrant of Arrest was obtained after Senator Dino Melaye refused to honour Police invitation dated 23rd July, 2018, signed by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command addressed to the Clerk, National Assembly, Abuja, inviting Senator Dino Melaye to report on 26th July, 2018 at 1100Hrs at the Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command.

“The Police Investigation Team cordoned off the building and continued to be in wait for eight days for Senator Dino Melaye to obey the law and surrender himself for arrest.

Melaye finally surrendered at 15.00 hours today.

“Investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him is on-going. The case will be taken to court on completion of investigation”, Moshood said.