Mrs Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia has been kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The victim was abducted at her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2 a.m.

Her whereabouts, is not yet known and the abductors had also not established contact with the family.

Siasia who confirmed the kidnap to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), only replied “yes” to a terse message sent to him.