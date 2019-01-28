JUST IN: Senate suspends Emergency session, goes to court

The Nigerian Senate has cancelled its plan to hold an emergency session over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and instead has gone to court to challenge the action.

The Senate had summoned an emergency meeting for tomorrow.

But Nelson Ayewoh, clerk of the senate said the session has been cancelled.

The Senate will resume on 19 February as scheduled when members went on break last week for the General Election, beginning from the Presidential and National Assembly elections on 16 February.

But in a separate statement, the senate explained why it abandoned its plan to hold an emergency plenary.

Media adviser to Senate President Yusuph Olaniyonu said the Senate has decided to challenge the suspension at the Supreme Court.

“Earlier today, the Senate filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays.”