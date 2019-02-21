JUST IN: Yobe PDP chairman switches to APC, Buhari

Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru , chairman of PDP, pledges allegiance to Buhari and APC

Less than 40 hours to Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe has dumped the party and switched to the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman, Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru was in Aso Rock today to pledge allegiance to President Buhari and his party.

It means, the PDP will be going into the polls on Saturday without a leader.

President Buhari is widely expected to trounce the opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the north east states of Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa, the home state of Atiku.

