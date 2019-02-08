JUST IN:Court frees Ladoja over N4.7b money laundering charge

Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state was discharged and acquitted today by a Federal High Court in Lagos, over a N4.7 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by Justice Mohammed Idris in his judgement said the evidence brought to the court by the EFCC was “too low on credible evidence.”

He therefore discharged and acquitted the former governor of Oyo state and Waheed Akanbi, who was Oyo State Commissioner for Finance during his administration.