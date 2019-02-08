JUST IN:Court frees Ladoja over N4.7b money laundering charge

66 0
66 0
Rashidi Ladoja, back to PDP
Rashidi Ladoja: freed by the court

Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state was discharged and acquitted today by a Federal High Court in Lagos, over a N4.7 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by Justice Mohammed Idris in his judgement said the evidence brought to the court by the EFCC was “too low on credible evidence.”

He therefore discharged and acquitted the former governor of Oyo state and Waheed Akanbi, who was Oyo State Commissioner for Finance during his administration.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet