Justice Onnoghen avoids arrest, arrives CCT

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, trying to avoid arrest has heeded the summons of the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

NAN reported that Onnoghen has appeared at the Tribunal to take his plea on the charge of false asset declaration against him.

The Punch earlier reported sighting Justice Onnoghen arriving at the Code of Conduct Tribunal premises, in a convoy of five cars.

According to the paper, Onnoghen’s convoy arrived at 9.40 am, but as at the time of the report, he had not stepped out of any of the vehicles.

On Wednesday, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar ordered his arrest following his consistent absence from court.

The three-man tribunal will begin sitting at 10am.