KADCCIMA seeks NAN support on 40th Kaduna Trade Fair

By Racheal Ishaya

The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), on Thursday solicited for partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on its forthcoming 40th International Trade Fair.

The President of KADCCIMA, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, made the call when officials of the chamber paid a courtesy visit on NAN Managing Director, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Dankaka said, “The purpose of our visit to you is to first of all laud the contributions of your media outfit in the field of journalism, most especially your courage and objectivity.

“We also want to thank your organisation for being consistent in the coverage of our activities especially the annual Kaduna Trade Fair, an International Trade Fair. We are indeed grateful for this.

“Our forthcoming Kaduna International Trade Fair is scheduled to hold from 29 March to Sunday 7 April, 2019.

“The theme of the forthcoming fair is Consolidating Interface between Industry and Agriculture for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development,” she said.

Dankaka explained that the theme was chosen to compliment the effort of government towards revamping the economy, drive investments in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and technologies.

She explained that during the 10-day period, there were some flagship events lined up for the Fair, and urged NAN to help in publicising the events.

Responding, the Managing Director of NAN, assured KADCIMMA of adequate coverage.

“You have come to the right place to seek assistance to publicise the activities of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce. You can count on our support.

” We have reporters covering the entire country and subscribers to our service from all parts of Nigeria, including radio and television stations, so we are aptly positioned to do that,” Onanuga said.

NAN reports that over 200,000 local exhibitors are expected to display variety of Made-in-Nigeria good during the fair while 70 international exhibitors would participate.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the fair open on Saturday, March 30, 2019.