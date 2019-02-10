Kaduna: CAN holds prayer for peaceful elections

By Mohammad Tijjani

No fewer than 3,000 Christians in Kaduna on Sunday held a prayer rally for the country and peace during the upcoming general elections.

The Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna Chapter, Rev. John Hayab told newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna that the prayer, organised by CAN, was held at Albarka Fellowship Baptist Church in Television Kaduna.

Hayab said the prayer was for peaceful fair and credible general election, in view of fears, anxiety and tension in the build up to the election.

“As Christians, we believe that there is nothing God cannot solve, so what we have done is to call Christians to come and submit it to God for free, peaceful and credible election.

“Election will come and go, so we must tolerate each other and live as brothers and sisters; election should not divide us.

“God you know our situation, we want this election to be peaceful and successful.”

The CAN Chairman called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies to be professional in their duties.

“We will also pray for those who will participate as official of the election, that God touch their heart and do what is right.

“We believe even if you plan evil, God will touch your heart to do what is right,” he said.

Hayab called on the electorate to behave themselves, be law abiding, cast their votes and not destroy anything.

He urged political actors to fear God and conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.